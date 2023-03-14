"I think they have great talent" - Manchester United's Raphael Varane backs 2 stars to have massive impact on the Red Devils season

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane backed youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Facundi Pellistri to make a great impact for the Red Devils this season.

The duo are two of the most prominent youngsters coming out of the Red Devils' youth academy this season.

Garnacho has made a notable impact already. The Spain-born Argentine has scored four goals and has provided five assists in 34 appearances for Erik ten Hag's team. Garnacho's contribution to the senior team has been quite significant.

Pellistri, on the other hand, hasn't featured so regularly. He has made six appearances for the senior team, providing one assist. The Uruguayan, however, has impressed in the limited opportunities that he has received.

Speaking about the duo after United's goalless home draw against Southampton on March 12, Varane said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think they have great talent, you saw it today, They can bring speed on the pitch, they can create opportunities, create danger. We need these kind of players to make the difference and change games."

United are third in the Premier League table, with 50 points on the board from 27 matches. They trail league leaders Arsenal by 26 points with a game in hand.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka shares what Old Trafford means to him

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his 100th Premier League appearance for Manchester United during the home draw against Southampton.

The fullback, who joined from Crystal Palace in 2019, spoke about what the ambiance of Old Trafford means to him as a United player.

Wan-Bissaka told the Red Devils' media (via Manchester United's official website):

“The atmosphere, the size, the noise that the fans make when you come out the tunnel [stood out], I couldn’t believe it was real. Even when I did sign in the summer, I hadn’t been to view the stadium until that day so that was actually the first time actually being on the home team in the stadium, so it was a good feeling. [It was] the happiest moment for me, a debut and that kind of score in that game.”

Wan-Bissaka has so far made 146 appearances for Manchester United across competitions. He has, however, fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order in recent times.

The Englishman could reportedly leave the club in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes