"I think you have a great team this season" - Liverpool star Mohamed Salah explains why he considers Arsenal as favorites for PL this year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has explained why he thinks rivals Arsenal are favorites to win the Premier League this year. The Egypt international won the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year, marking a stunning 2024-25 campaign that saw him lead the Reds to the league title. Salah spoke with presenter Cecil Thomas during an interview at the awards night on Tuesday, pointing out that Arsenal have a better chance of winning the league than Liverpool. He told Thomas, a fan of the Gunners, in the interview streamed live on TikTok that he believes they have improved their squad and will benefit from having more continuity. He expressed hope that his side manages to defend the league title. He said (via @KayLFC05_):&quot;I think you have a great team this season as you did last season. So, you have really good chance. I think you are the favourite now because you players who have been together for five years. I can’t say I’ll wish you luck – hopefully we do it again.&quot;Arsenal finished as runners-up in the Premier League for a third successive season, having also done so in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The Gunners have since strengthened their squad, bringing in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Norgaard this summer.Liverpool have not rested on their oars since winning the league, breaking the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. New signing Hugo Ekitike was on target in their Premier League opener, and Salah also added his name to the scoresheet in a 4-2 win over Bournemouth. Mikel Arteta's side will look to finally end their league trophy drought that dates back to 2004, but will have formidable rivals to contend with. The Reds appear to be in no mood to relinquish the league crown, making way for another exciting Premier League season. Key Arsenal star set to miss out on Liverpool clash due to injury: ReportsArsenal are set to be without key forward Kai Havertz for their Premier League clash against Liverpool this month after he picked up an injury, as per reports. The Germany international is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in training.David Ornstein reports that Havertz has suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for a while. While the severity of the injury has yet to be made public, the Gunners are now prepared to re-enter the transfer market to sign a replacement for the 26-year-old.Kai Havertz missed most of the second half of the 2024-25 season after suffering a hamstring tear while in warm weather camp with the Gunners in the winter. He appeared as a second half substitute for new signing Viktor Gyokeres in their season opener against Manchester United on Sunday, and will now spend time out. With Liverpool to face Arsenal on August 31st, the German star will likely be unavailable for the clash.