"I do think he’ll play for a Spanish club" - Liverpool star told he is not good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is not good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. He, however, feels that the Colombian could end up at a Spanish club someday.

Diaz joined the Reds in January this year from Porto in a €45 million transfer. He has since struck 10 goals for the side in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Diaz, in an interview with Colombian magazine SoHo last month, revealed that playing in La Liga was his dream. However, he insisted that his current focus is "making history with Liverpool."

"I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream. Now, I only think about lifting trophies & making history with Luis Diaz speaking to SoHo magazine:"I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream. Now, I only think about lifting trophies & making history with #LFC , which is one of the biggest clubs in the world." Luis Diaz speaking to SoHo magazine:"I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream. Now, I only think about lifting trophies & making history with #LFC, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Agbonlahor, now a pundit and commentator, was asked if Diaz could quit the Anfield side to play for a Spanish team in the future.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, he replied:

“He’s got time. I don’t think he’s ever going to be Barcelona or Real Madrid standard but I do think he’ll play for a Spanish club. He’s just got to concentrate on getting fit, do his talking on the pitch and put in top performances for Liverpool.”

Diaz has not featured for Liverpool since picking up a knee injury during their 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League in October.

However, the forward is well on track to recover and could be in contention to face Manchester City in the League Cup on December 22.

Colombia's absence from the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been a boon for the player, allowing him plenty of time to rest and recuperate.

Liverpool resume their campaign on December 22

Liverpool will resume their campaign on December 22 in the League Cup against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

So far, this season has been a mixed bag for them, with the Reds blowing hot and cold, struggling to stitch together a strong run of wins.

With just six wins and 22 points from 14 league games, Jurgen Klopp's side are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League table. They are a staggering 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

In the UEFA Champions League, they are set to face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 in a repeat of last year's final, which The Reds lost 1-0 in Paris.

If there's one thing that Klopp is going to demand from his team ahead of the second leg of their campaign, it's consistency.

They cannot afford to drop points in the league to the teams they are expected to beat while picking up big wins against the top six. A steady run of favorable results is they'd be seeking to fire up their title charge once more.

