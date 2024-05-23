"I think he’ll have a really good tournament" - Jamie Carragher backs Liverpool superstar to shine at the 2024 Euros

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backed Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to have a blistering Euro 2024 campaign for Hungary. Szoboszlai moved to Anfield from RB Leipzig at the start of the season.

Despite falling short in the Premier League title race, Liverpool, in their final season under Jurgen Klopp, marked a respectable finish. After missing out on a top-four finish last season, Klopp's men finally returned to the Champions League by finishing third in the recently concluded campaign.

The Merseyside club also defeated Chelsea in the League Cup final to clinch the trophy.

A key highlight of Liverpool’s season was their revamped midfield. The club made several strategic signings, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai was instrumental in his previous team’s success, winning two DFB-Pokal titles with RB Leipzig. The Reds acquired him for a reported fee of €70 million, making him the club's fourth-most expensive signing ever.

With the domestic season concluded, Jamie Carragher has backed Szoboszlai to excel at Euro 2024 with Hungary.

"They’ve done well of late, the Liverpool man Szoboszlai is their star man. He’s had a decent season, but I think he’ll have a really good tournament," Carragher told the Telegraph.

Szoboszlai’s international career has been equally impressive. He has represented Hungary at both youth and senior levels.

One of the most significant moments of his international career was during the Euro 2020 qualifiers where he scored a crucial last-minute goal against Iceland to secure Hungary’s spot in the finals.

Liverpool player wants to leave the club in the summer

While Liverpool prepare for the upcoming season, one player looking to exit is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

According to Football Insider, Kelleher is keen to find a new club where he can be the first-choice goalkeeper, as his opportunities at Liverpool have been limited by the presence of Alisson Becker.

Despite enjoying his best season at Anfield with 26 starts across all competitions, the Republic of Ireland international is seeking more consistent playing time. The Reds value the 25-year-old at around £20-£22 million, with his contract set to expire in 2026.

Kelleher was linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. However, Jurgen Klopp reportedly convinced the Irishman to extend his stay at Anfield.