"I think he’ll stick around" - Gabby Agbonlahor expects West Ham United to offer a new deal to Liverpool target

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen to sign a new deal with West Ham United. Bowen has enjoyed a stellar season for David Moyes' side this time out and has been rewarded with a PFA Player of the Season nomination.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the West Ham United winger as per SI. However, Agbonlahor believes that the 25-year-old will end up staying at the east London club after signing a new deal.

Football Insider last week reported that the Hammers are looking to tie down their star winger with an improved long-term deal amid interest from big clubs.

Agbonlahor has insisted that the top-four clubs will all be looking at better options over the summer and told Football Insider:

“Jarrod Bowen has done very, very well. However, I don’t see him at a top club. Certainly not Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, or Spurs. I feel like they’ll all be looking at better players. It’s the first season where he’s had a really good return of goals."

Dan Woffenden @danwoff98 Jarrod Bowen has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. His ability to finish in a variety of ways is such a unique attribute to have. Get him in that England squad. Jarrod Bowen has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. His ability to finish in a variety of ways is such a unique attribute to have. Get him in that England squad.

The former England international believes Bowen will need to be consistent over the next few years in order to secure a big move. He added:

“I’m sure teams will be wanting to see him do it again over a number of seasons. West Ham will probably offer him a decent increase in wages in order to get him to stay. I think he’ll stick around. He should really get into the England squad if he stays fit and keeps scoring goals. It’s a no-brainer for now.”

Bowen has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 50 games for West Ham United this season across all competitions. The left-footed right-winger is yet to receive his maiden England call-up but should be in contention following such a fantastic season.

Should Liverpool pursue a move for Bowen?

With the current front five they have right now, it makes no sense for Liverpool to make a move for Bowen this summer. From the players' point of view as well, a move to Anfield makes very little sense as Bowen would find it difficult to break into the first team.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Jarrod Bowen epitomises the evolution of the modern day winger. The timing of his off-ball movement inside from his wing & his finishing, is top. It’s the pure timing of the runs that kills Man City’s defence. He’s destroyed their high line. He guarantees goals with that trait. Jarrod Bowen epitomises the evolution of the modern day winger. The timing of his off-ball movement inside from his wing & his finishing, is top. It’s the pure timing of the runs that kills Man City’s defence. He’s destroyed their high line. He guarantees goals with that trait.

However, with the futures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and even Roberto Firmino up in the air, things could change in the summer window. Bowen could prove to be a great option for Jurgen Klopp if he makes the switch to Anfield.

