"I think he’ll have a word with Cristiano Ronaldo" - Gary Neville believes Solskjaer will reprimand Manchester United superstar for swift exit from pitch

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reprimand Cristiano Ronaldo over his behavior after the Red Devils' recent 1-1 draw with Everton.

The Portuguese talisman walked straight down the tunnel after Saturday's game, visibly depicting his anger at the disappointing result.

Neville was quoted as saying:

"I think he’ll have a word with Cristiano and say, 'Look, come on. If we’re going to do that let’s do that on the training ground because ultimately, you doing that on the pitch does bring that extra pressure.' He does have a massive reputation, I don’t think it will have helped Ole in that situation."

Cristiano Ronaldo's anger is easily understandable. He was left on the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was only introduced late into the game. This made it difficult for him to have an impact on the proceedings.

Meanwhile, TalkSport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor feels the manager's decision to bench the attacker in such an important fixture is a sackable offense.

The former Aston Villa striker was quoted as saying:

"It was a sackable offence not to start Ronaldo from Solskjaer. You look at Manchester United, you're playing Everton. Everton have been in good form this season. You need your strongest team to go out there and beat Everton."

"You’ve got the international break now. It’s not as if they’ve got a game on Wednesday and Saturday, they’ve got the international break. Pogba should have started, Ronaldo should have started, Jesse Lingard should have even started."

Manchester United failing to match Cristiano Ronaldo's ambitions?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United this summer with much fanfare and expectation. The 36-year-old revealed he wants to win titles at Old Trafford, and he's backed up his words with a strong start to the season.

The forward wasted no time in making his impact felt, bagging a brace for Manchester United in his second debut appearance against Newcastle United. So far, he's proved his worth with five goals in six games, but the Red Devils don't seem to be going in the right direction.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have won just two of their last six games across all competitions. They've been knocked out of the EFL Cup, and their previous Champions League outing has produced more questions than answers. Evidently, it's looking like the Red Devils aren't at Cristiano Ronaldo's level this season.

