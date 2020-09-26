Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta ahead of Liverpool's match against Arsenal. The Reds legend believes that the Spaniard has done an excellent job since he took over at Emirates.

Talking on the Pitch to Post podcast for Sky Sports, Jamie spoke about what Arteta has done with the squad he inherited from Unai Emery. Arsenal were stuck in a rut under the former manager, and fans were not impressed with the style of play, nor were the Gunners getting results.

Mikel Arteta has beaten Chelsea to win the FA Cup final, and then beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield. Jamie Carragher claims that loss to Arsenal in the curtain raiser is something his former side will look to avenge. He said:

"There's no doubt Arsenal are on the way back under Mikel Arteta. I think he's been a brilliant signing. I'm so impressed with how he's managing that squad."

"But what he's done with the squad he's inherited is fantastic. To win the FA Cup, beat Liverpool a couple of times in the league and Community Shield, that's something Liverpool will want to put right."

Mikel Arteta has made his mark on Arsenal after signing on as manager

Arteta's next challenge: Liverpool vs Arsenal on Monday night

Arsenal travel to face Liverpool on Monday night in the final match of the Premier League's 3rd gameweek. Both teams have won their opening two fixtures and are high on confidence.

The Gunners defeated Fulham 3-0 in the season opener at Craven Cottage. They then edged out West Ham United 2-1 in the London derby at the Emirates, thanks to a late winner from Eddie Nketiah.

As for Liverpool, they managed to sneak a 4-3 win on the opening day against newcomers Leeds United. A Mohamed Salah penalty late in the match saw the Reds collect all three points at Anfield.

The Premier League champions then visited Stamford Bridge and managed to win 2-0 against 10-man Chelsea. Sadio Mane sprang back into form at the right time for the Reds to help them claim all three points.

Both sides were involved in the EFL Cup this midweek and managed to progress to the 4th round after beating their respective opponents.