“I think he’s got everything" - Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign Premier League player who is 'going to be a top star'

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour has urged his former side to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's highly-rated midfielder Yves Bissouma. Parlour regards him as a "complete player."

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Football365), Ray Parlour believes Yves Bissouma has got everything there is to succeed at a higher level since he has the capabilities to keep the midfield ticking. The former Arsenal star is convinced Bissouma will be a top player in the future since he is only 25 years old. Parlour said:

“I would love to see (Bissouma) at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window,” Parlour said.I think he’s got everything. He’s efficient, he can put his foot on the ball, can put his foot in as well, can pass."

“He probably could score a few more goals but he’s not in that position to score goals. He’s the one who’s going to keep everything ticking over. But I think he’s going to be a top star. He’s only 25 so there’s lots of time as well.”

Yves Bissouma has been a revelation ever since he joined Brighton from Ligue 1 side Lille in the summer of 2018. The 25-year-old midfielder penned a five-year contract back when he first arrived in the Premier League.

His recent good form with the Seagulls has not gone unnoticed, with many top Premier League sides showing interest in the Mali international. Apart from Arsenal, the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on signing Yves Bissouma.

Transfermarkt currently values the Brighton midfielder at mere £22.5 million. However, the Seagulls will surely demand a lot more than his market value since top Premier League clubs have shown interest in their midfielders.

David James believes Aaron Ramsdale is the number 1 at Arsenal at the moment

Former England goalkeeper David James believes new arrival Aaron Ramsdale has an opportunity to take Arsenal's number 1 spot at the club. Bernd Leno has made a series of errors for the Gunners, providing Ramsdale with the chance to take over the top spot. James said:

“Aaron Ramsdale has got an opportunity here to take the number one spot. Bernd Leno, unfortunately, is going to have to do a lot more in training and in the cup games to force his way back in. For me, right now, Ramsdale is the ‘keeper of the gloves."

Aaron Ramsdale was signed by Arsenal in the recently concluded transfer window for a fee of £25 million from Sheffield United.

