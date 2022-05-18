“I think he’s leaving” – Jamie Carragher convinced that Liverpool forward is ready to secure move away from Anfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that he believes Divock Origi could be on his way out of the club.

The 44-year-old was speaking on Sky Sports after watching the Reds claim a hard-fought 2-1 comeback away win over Southampton on May 17.

He said (via Rousing The Kop):

“Yeah, I think he’s leaving.”

“He’s one of those players who is much better coming off the bench rather than starting a game."

“If you saw him coming off the bench and judged him on those appearances and what he does you’d give him a five-year deal.”

Origi has just one year left on his deal at Anfield and could depart the club in search of regular football.

The 27-year-old joined the Reds from Lille in 2014 but the sheer abundance of quality in the team's attack has seen him struggle for gametime at the club. He has a record of 41 goals and 18 assists from 175 matches in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Origi came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Southampton, replacing Harvey Elliot in the 65th minute.

Jurgen Klopp named a heavily-rotated side for the trip to St. Mary's to take on Southampton. The likes of Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold did not even make it to the bench, while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk missed out through injury.

The hosts took an early lead through Nathan Redmond's deflected strike, but Liverpool drew level through Takumi Minamino in the 27th minute.

Joel Matip's fortuitous header in the second half helped the Reds claim all three points to move to within one point of table-toppers Manchester City.

The win guarantees that the title will be decided on the final day. The defending champions host Aston Villa, while Liverpool welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield.

Despite his lack of playing time, Divock Origi has written his name into Liverpool folklore with his clutch displays

Origi has several high-profile moments at Anfield

Divock Origi has struggled for playing time throughout his Anfield career. However, the Belgium international has mastered the art of stepping up when it matters most.

The former Wolfsburg man has a knack for scoring in the biggest of matches and has put a stamp on Liverpool's biggest achievements over the last few years.

The UEFA Champions League triumph in 2019 was the watershed moment of Jurgen Klopp's reign and it helped usher in the success of the last three years.

However, the Reds would not have had their date with destiny had they not completed one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory against Barcelona.

Liverpool came into Anfield trailing the Blaugrana by three goals. Origi had the fans believing with his early opener and was on hand to convert the goal that sent his side through.

He also came off the bench in the final to score the second goal and make sure of the result against Tottenham Hotspur. He also has a number of crunch Merseyside derby goals to his name.

Origi may not have reached the legendary status of Mohamed Salah or had the transformative effect of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

What he had, however, was a knack for stepping up in the biggest of games which ultimately lived long in the memory. These performances will guarantee that generations of Kopites will always speak highly of Origi.

