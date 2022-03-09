“I think he’s a little bit lucky” – Paul Scholes doubts Arsenal star after what he did against Watford

Paul Scholes has claimed that Martin Odegaard's flick in the build-up to his goal in Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Watford on Sunday was not intentional.

Odegaard scored Arsenal's opener in the fifth minute of the game after some great linkup play with Bukayo Saka. However, Scholes believes there was a bit of luck involved in the Norwegian's sublime goal. He said:

"We’re not sure if he means this, Odegaard to Saka, but if he does, give him credit, it’s a lovely finish. ‘I’m not 100 per cent sure [if he meant it]. I think from one angle it does look like he meant it, from this angle I think he’s a little bit lucky, I think he’s just wanting it to let it run across his body, it catches his heel and plays in Saka."

Odegaard has been one of Arsenal's standout players this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 23 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

"I feel like I’m home now" - Odegaard on joining Arsenal permanently

Odegaard spent six months on loan at Arsenal last season, with his performances prompting Mikel Arteta to make his move permanent in a £30 million deal last summer.

Speaking on his move, the midfielder was asked if he has now settled in at the club. He said:

"Yes, definitely. I feel like I’m home now. I have had time to settle down – for the last five years I’ve been all over the place with loans here and there. So I feel like I’ve finally got that stability and the calmness I needed. So I’m really happy, yes."

When asked whether his goal for this season was to qualify for Champions League football with the Gunners, Odegaard said:

"Obviously that is the target. So we will do everything to get there and we will take it game by game and try to win each one and then we’ll see in the end – but of course, that’s the big goal and I believe we can do it. I think we have the quality to do it.”

