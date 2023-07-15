"I think he’s one who could come into contention" - Journalist claims Liverpool are eyeing 23-year-old Portuguese star as Fabinho replacement

Journalist Neil Jones has mentioned Benfica's Florentino Luis as a possible option for Liverpool to replace Fabinho, who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has emerged as a top target for Al-Ittihad, who have reportedly tabled an offer in the region of £40 million for him (via Skysports).

The Liverpool midfielder appears to be the latest big-name player being linked with the oil-rich Saudi Arabian clubs. A host of top European football stars have already been signed by Saudi Arabian teams this summer. Notable names include the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and former Reds striker Roberto Firmino.

Now, Fabinho's transfer to the Saudi-Arabian club Al-Itihad is believed to be edging closer. And the player has now been dropped from the list of Reds stars who will be flying to Germany for pre-season preparations (via Fabrizio Romano).

Negotiations with Al Ittihad, advancing — player already agreed personal terms.



Told Jordan Henderson WILL travel with the squad. This could change during the day based on negotiations but… understand that Fabinho will NOT travel to Germany for pre season tour. Negotiations with Al Ittihad, advancing — player already agreed personal terms. Told Jordan Henderson WILL travel with the squad.

With his exit now in sight, the Reds are believed to be on the lookout for possible replacements for Fabinho, who has been at the club since 2018.

One name has now emerged as a likely replacement for Fabinho and it's no other than Benfica's Florentino Luis. The Portuguese player is regarded as one of Europe's top prospects.

Speaking about rumors linking Luis to Anfield, transfer Journalist stated Neil Jones stated that the 23-year-old holding midfielder is a like-for-like replacement for Fabinho. He made this known via his YouTube channel.

He further urged Reds fans to keep an eye on the possibility of Luis moving to Anfield this summer.

"A name I would urge you to look out for is Florentino Luis who plays for Benfica. I think he’s one who could come into contention. He’s a very Fabinho-type player, defensive midfielder, gets about the pitch, gets his foot in. If Liverpool are looking for a like for like replacement, then they could do a lot worse than look at Luis,” Jones said.

He continued:

“So, just keep an eye on that name. I’ve not heard of anything moving on that one right now but it’s certainly one I’d keep in mind.”

It will be interesting to see what happens in the future for Fabinho and Florentino Luis.

Comparing both Florentino Luis and Fabinho's performances with Benfica and Liverpool last season

The 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder has reportedly been identified as a likely replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Fabinho this summer.

Luis is seen as a like-for-like replacement for the Brazilian star due to their near-similar playing style. He is a decent ball-carrying midfielder and also possesses incredible ball-winning ability like Fabinho.

The Benfica youngster made a combined total of 54 appearances for The Eagles last season across all competitions. Luis also registered three assists in the league.

Fabinho on the other hand, played a total of 49 games for Liverpool last season across all competitions while also registering two assists.