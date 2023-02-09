"I think he's played really well" - Gary Neville heaps praise on 23-year-old Arsenal star's performances this season

Prominent pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has praised Eddie Nketiah for his displays for Arsenal this season.

Nketiah began the season as the Gunners' second-choice striker following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. However, Jesus spending time on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his subsequent surgery thrust the 23-year-old into the spotlight.

Nketiah has responded well, scoring four times in his last six Premier League matches and helping his team sustain their charge for the league title. The Gunners are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

This has brought him praise from Neville. On an episode of "The Overlap," the former right-back was asked which player has surprised him the most this season. He responded:

“I’m going to go with Nketiah. I thought that when Jesus got injured it could be a problem, but I think he’s played really well for Arsenal.”

Overall, Eddie Nketiah has scored nine goals and laid out an assist in 27 matches across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this term. His most notable goal this season was a last-gasp winner in his team's thrilling 3-2 home win over Manchester United last month.

Arsenal hope to return to winning ways this weekend

Arsenal have endured a nearly flawless Premier League campaign so far this season, winning 16 of their 20 matches. However, they suffered only their second league loss this term in their last match, falling 1-0 to struggling Everton at Goodison Park.

The performance in the defeat brought the Gunners plenty of criticism. Mikel Arteta will now want his side to respond in the best way possible when they return to action. The league leaders will host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 11.

The Bees have been flying in recent weeks, having won four and drawn two of their last six Premier League matches. Thanks to that run, Thomas Frank's side are currently seventh in the standings, just one behind sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford and Arsenal notably met in the league at the Brentford Community Stadium back in September 2022. Back on that occasion, the Gunners won 3-0 thanks to goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

Poll : 0 votes