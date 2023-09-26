"I think I can handle him" - Crystal Palace star makes emphatic claim about facing Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen recently made an emphatic claim about facing Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The Eagles are set to face Erik ten Hag and company in the third round of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford later today (September 26). Both clubs will face each other again in the same venue for a Premier League showdown on Saturday, September 30.

The Red Devils will be desperate to build some momentum with back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace. They have endured a poor start to the season and are ninth in the league with nine points from six games.

Manchester United will be depending on Rasmus Hojlund to play a key role in both games. The £64 million summer signing from Atalanta has scored one goal in four appearances to date and all eyes will be on him to justify his price tag.

Andersen praised his compatriot before addressing the game. He said (via METRO):

"It’s going to be fun to play against him! He’s a young lad with a good character, a lot of energy and really good attributes. He’s quick, he’s strong and he has a lot of energy."

He added:

"It’s not easy to play against a player like him and I think his start [in England] has been really good. He scored last week so I’m really happy for him. Hopefully, he’ll score a lot of goals for our national team… but I think I can handle him in the games we’re going to play against each other!"

Hojlund scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta last season conveying that the 20-year-old can be a threat in front of goal.

Manchester United scout in attendance to watch experienced forward as backup for Rasmus Hojlund - Reports

According to A Bola (via Football Fancast), Manchester United had a scout present to watch Porto's 2-1 victory against Gil Vicente last week to follow the progress of 31-year-old forward Mehdi Taremi.

Taremi has impressed for Porto over the past three seasons, scoring 82 goals and providing 50 assists in 155 appearances in all competitions. He also notably impressed Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in the past, who labeled him 'ridiculous'.

Taremi is out of contract next summer and the Red Devils could sign him as a free agent. His goal record suggests he could be a threat in the Premier League. Moreover, the Iran international would be a better backup option over Anthony Martial, due to the latter's poor injury record, for Rasmus Hojlund.