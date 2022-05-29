"I don't think I can do much more" - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema opens up on Ballon d'Or chances after winning Champions League final against Liverpool

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema opened up on his chances of winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or award after Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday night. A solitary goal from Vinicius Junior in Paris was enough for Los Blancos to secure a record-extending 14th European Cup.

Benzema has been touted by many as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award later this year. The French forward believes he has done more than enough to be in contention for the prestigious award.

Speaking to Canal Plus (via France24) after the Champions League final, Karim Benzema was quoted as saying:

"Of course. Now I will join up with the national team but I don't think I can do much more with my club. We will see what happens, but in any case I am proud of what I have done."

Benzema did not make any goal contribution in the game against Liverpool. The Frenchman did find the back of the net late in the first half. However, following a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in pole position in Ballon d'Or 2022 race?

Following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph, Karim Bezema will now hold an edge over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Before the final, both Salah and Mane were neck-and-neck with Benzema for the prestigious accolade. However, Benzema might have the lead after winning the most prestigious club competition in football.

Benzema has had an excellent 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid. The 34-year-old forward has scored 44 goals and provided 15 across all competitions. That includes 27 goals in La Liga as manager Carlo Ancelotti's men secured the league title.

The Frenchman, though, was the most prolific player in the Champions League. The former Lyon forward scored 15 goals in 12 appearances to wnd the tournament as the leading goalscorer.

He scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals to help his team overcome aggregate deficits. He also netted three times across both legs against Manchester City in the semifinals.

It's worth mentioning that Benzema has never finished in the Ballon d'Or podium. His best finish was last year when he finished fourth.

The Liverpool duo of Mane and Salah, meanwhile, ended the season with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Sadio Mane, though, did win the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal earlier this year.

