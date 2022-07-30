"I think I could turn a lot of heads" - 23-year-old on-loan Arsenal player confident of making mark in English football

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty left the Emirates Stadium this summer to join Championship side Birmingham City on loan for the 2022-23 campaign. Speaking about his ambitions, the 23-year-old has said that he's looking to make an impression in English football.

Born in the United States, Trusty started his career in the MLS where he represented Colorado before making a big move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window. After earning a reputation for himself in the American league, the centre-back is looking to take his career to the next level by winning hearts with his performances in England.

“Of course, if I come here and do my job and do my thing, that can prove a lot,” he was quoted as saying by Birmingham World. “Playing MLS, and doing well there, you get some respect and get noticed a little bit more, but if I come here and play my game like I can, I think I could turn a lot of heads, open a lot of eyes. There is obviously history between the US and England. If you look at English football, it’s the gold standard.”

Trusty has already played 15 games already this season, as the US season starts earlier than the English one. However, the defender isn't considering taking a break, as he hopes to keep going.

“Like coming here, I had three days off,” he said. “So last year we (MLS) ended on Thanksgiving, then I went with the national team. I had about a week and half off. That’s in the last year and a half."

“My mindset is go until I drop man! They know how much I have played recently and my body, too, and Arsenal are in contact too, talking to them all the time about management. This pre-season has been more tapered down to pre-season games. But the staff here have been looking after my body.”

Who else has left Arsenal this summer?

Can Trusty impress Mikel Arteta (in pic)?

In addition to Auston Trusty, the Gunners have had three more departures already this summer. Most notable is that of Alexandre Lacazette, who left for Olympique Lyon on a free transfer earlier this month.

Matteo Guendouzi was sold to Marseille for €11 million, while Konstantinos Mavropanos joined Bundesliga side Vfb Stuttgart in a deal worth €3.2 million. However, the Gunners have strengthened their squad by signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira this summer.

