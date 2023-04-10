"I don't think I've ever been more wrong" – Jamie Carragher hails Arsenal star for his incredible performance against Liverpool

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has lauded Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his performance in his team's 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

The Gunners' lead at the top of the 2022-23 Premier League table got cut down to six points after a thrilling comeback from Liverpool. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus bagged a goal apiece before the half-hour mark, while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored late on either side of the break to level things.

Jurgen Klopp's side were close to snatching all three points in the injury-time of the contest due to two chances. However, Ramsdale pulled off two spectacular saves, denying both Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Relive all the key moments from this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Liverpool An engrossing game from start to finishRelive all the key moments from this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Liverpool An engrossing game from start to finish ⚡️Relive all the key moments from this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Liverpool https://t.co/YTn1uYsS9K

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher claimed that he was wrong to think that the three-cap England star would fail to shine at Arsenal. He said:

"Listen, we all say different things at different times and you're proven wrong about managers, players and certain teams. I don't think I've ever been more wrong, or certainly this season proven wrong, [than] by Aaron Ramsdale. I watched him at times obviously with different teams where he ended up going down, and you see lots of goals go in, you think, 'Can the keeper do better there?'"

Sharing his thoughts on Ramsdale's growth, Carragher added:

"Then when Arsenal bought him I was scratching my head. I'll be honest, I could not believe it when they bought him. But all credit to him for how he's overtaken [Bernd] Leno – he's had to move on – and how he has his position in the England squad now as well."

Ramsdale has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, registering 12 shutouts and conceding 29 goals in 30 Premier League games so far.

Arsenal open talks to sign 25-year-old ex-Liverpool target on a free transfer: Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have reignited their pursuit of Leicester City star Youri Tielemans and have opened talks ahead of a potential summer transfer. With his deal set to expire this June, the midfielder has also drawn attention from Liverpool and Barcelona.

However, Liverpool are unsure about snapping up Tielemans as their recruitment team deems him to be slow for their high-octane system.

Tielemans, 25, joined the Foxes from AS Monaco for £35 million in the summer of 2019 following a fruitful short-term loan. He has helped his current club lift two trophies, including their first-ever FA Cup in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes