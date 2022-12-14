"I don't think I will be able to do that" - Lionel Messi hints at final being his last FIFA World Cup game

Lionel Messi has hinted that the final on Sunday could be his last match at the FIFA World Cup. The Argentina star believes he will not be playing at the top level in four years and thus will not appear at the tournament in North America.

Messi has been in top form this year and has scored in all three knockout matches so far. He is the joint-top scorer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has the most assists, and has also created the most number of chances in the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the match, Lionel Messi admitted that he might not make it to the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup. He hinted that the final on Sunday could be his last in the world tournament and said:

"I am obviously very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying. Everything that I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Lionel Messi enjoying his time at the FIFA World Cup

Argentina have made it to the FIFA World Cup final for the second time in eight years. The South American side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2014 edition, with Mario Gotze scoring the lone goal in extra time.

Lionel Messi spoke about his experience at the FIFA World Cup this year and admitted that he was enjoying his time with the national team. He said:

"The target is the collective objective. We are going to do our best as we have done up until now so that this time it really happens, we really win it. I have been enjoying it the last few years being with the national side. I am really enjoying everything that is happening to us. To get the Copa America, to reach the world cup with 36 games unbeaten, and to finish all that trajectory in a final is just incredible."

Argentina suffered a shock defeat in their first match against Saudi Arabia but have been on a winning run since.

