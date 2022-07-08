"I think I will play there one day" - Tottenham star's old quotes about Arsenal resurface 

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski's old quotes about liking arch-rivals Arsenal have resurfaced.

A football fan on TikTok unearthed Kulusevski's old comments where he mentioned that he liked everything associated with the Gunners. A 19-year-old Kulusevski said:

"My favourite team is Arsenal. I like everything about the club. I like the stadium; I like the players and their playing style."

Fast forward a couple of weeks back where Kulusevski revealed there is was a club we would like to play for in the future. However, he refrained from mentioning the name of the team. The Tottenham attacker said (via the Daily Star):

"There's one team I've always wanted to play for, and I think I will play there one day. But I don't want to say what team it is because it's sensitive stuff. But people close to me know."

It's not certain whether Kulusevski was talking about Arsenal in that interview. However, his earlier comments about Arsenal suggest he might be talking about the Gunners.

Kulusevski, 22, joined Tottenham Hotspur from Serie A giants Juventus in the January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal. However, there is an option of making the deal permanent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The young Swede has had a great start to his Spurs career, contributing five goals and eight assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

When do Tottenham and Arsenal play each other next season?

The North London derby contested between Spurs and the Gunners is one of the most anticipated games in the Premier League.

The first derby between the two fierce-rivals next season will be contested on October 1 at the Emirates Stadium. The return fixture will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 14 January 2023.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal were involved in a the race to secure a top-four berth in the Premier League last season. In the end, Antonio Conte's side pipped the Gunners by two points to book their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, will play in the UEFA Europa League next season. They have been drawn in Pot 1 in the group stage draw.

