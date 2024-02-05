"I think he would be the ideal choice" - Dietmar Hamann names his Jurgen Klopp replacement at Liverpool

Dietmar Hamann has backed his former Liverpool teammate Xabi Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp announced last week that he will be leaving the Merseysiders at the end of the season. The German coach will end a nine-year stay with the Premier League giants.

The question turns to who will replace Klopp at the helm and Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner. The Spanish tactician is majorly impressing with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, overseeing 42 wins in 66 games at BayArena thus far.

Leverkusen sit unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga after 20 games with 16 wins. Alonso could become the first manager to end Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold of the Bundesliga title.

Hamann alluded to Alonso's work at Die Werkself when naming him as the ideal replacement for Klopp at Liverpool. The German told talkSPORT:

"I think if anyone can do it it’s Xabi. He’s loved by the people, he’s been a brilliant player and what he’s doing at Leverkusen is exceptional."

Klopp has been one of the Reds' most successful managers. He's delivered the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Hamann touched on the difficulty in succeeding the former Borussia Dortmund coach at Anfield:

"Obviously there’s a danger to going in after Klopp, the pressure and the expectations will be high, but I think they will have a team - if they keep them together - that competes for the Premier League next season."

There are other names in the frame including the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglou. But, Hamann thinks Alonso is the best option:

"People talk about De Zerbi, Postecoglou, Liverpool is different and he [Alonso] knows what the club is like, he’s loved by the fans, for me I think he would be the ideal choice. If he sees it the same way, I’m not too sure."

Alonso has two years left on his contract with Leverkusen and has also garnered interest from title rivals Bayern. He spent five years at Anfield as a player, making 210 appearances.

Roberto De Zerbi gives a glowing verdict of his potential rival for the Liverpool job Xabi Alonso

Roberto De Zerbi is also in the running for the Liverpool job.

Alonso could be rivaled by De Zerbi for the Liverpool job once Klopp departs at the end of the season. The Italian coach is doing fine work at Brighton whom he guided to UEFA Europa League qualification last season.

De Zerbi spoke highly about Alonso and the Spanish tactician's reign in charge of Leverkusen. He said (via The Mirror):

"He is doing an extraordinary job. His team plays so well. The style is well-defined. He was already good when coaching Real Sociedad's second team three years ago and he is proving the same in a great club like Bayer Leverkusen."

De Zerbi also touched on Klopp's departure and he feels that the Premier League is losing a great coach:

"I am very sad, we are losing one of the best coaches in the world. His personality, I like him because of his energy and character. If he changes leagues it is not a good thing for the Premier League."

The Italian has two years left on his contract at the Amex after being appointed as Graham Potter's successor in September 2022. He's overseen 34 wins in 71 games with the Seagulls.