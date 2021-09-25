"I think the impact is already there" - De Gea hails 'legend' Cristiano Ronaldo's influence at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at the club. The Spaniard firmly believes that the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo is rubbing off on everyone at the club.

De Gea went on to claim that it feels great to watch Cristiano Ronaldo pushing himself in training and in the gym at Manchester United.

In an interview with Sky Sports, De Gea stated:

"I think that the impact is already there. It's amazing to have him back at home.

"He's already a legend in the club, so I think for the players, for the young lads, for everyone, he's a great guy to see every day how he works in the gym, how he treats himself, how he takes care of his body, and of himself.

"He is an amazing player and it's great to see him here every day working hard and helping the team."

With the addition of the Portuguese superstar, De Gea also feels the Red Devils can push for major trophies.

"Let's see, like I said, now we have a bigger squad, big players - players with experience like Cristiano, like Raphael Varane, like me, Juan Mata - so we have more experience on the team.

"So let's see, it can be a great year."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face Aston Villa next

Following their shock League Cup exit against West Ham United, Manchester United return to action in the Premier League today. Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not feature in the cup tie, is expected to slot straight into the starting eleven for the meeting with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Since securing his dream return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form. The 36-year-old has scored four goals in three appearances across all competitions, silencing his doubters in the process.

Manchester United will be desperate to produce a strong reaction after the defeat in their last outing. If Cristiano Ronaldo decides to pick up from where he left off, the Red Devils could run riot in their own backyard once again. Notably, Manchester United have scored nine goals in two home league games this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men currently sit third in the Premier League table, only behind Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference. Manchester United could go top of the table if they can produce a big win over Aston Villa during the game today.

