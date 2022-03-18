"I think that the most important thing is that I am happy" - Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals key reason behind current form

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed the reason behind his current goalscoring form. The 32-year-old scored in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Galatasary, taking his tally to seven goals in ten matches for Barcelona.

It is a huge improvement on the form that has preceded him at Arsenal, whom he left to join the La Liga giants back in January on a free transfer. The Gabonese striker has commented on the reasons behind his upturn in form since joining Blaugrana. According to Mundo Deportivo, the forward said (via Football-Espana.net):

“What can I tell you? I am working a lot and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy. When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill.”

Happiness is something Aubameyang found hard to come by during his last season at Arsenal. The former Borussia Dortmund striker encountered a tumultuous end to his Gunners career, which saw him clash with manager Mikel Arteta.

Following disciplinary action, the striker was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and was forced to train on his own. However, the positivity the striker has embraced in Catalonia will bode well for Barcelona fans who are seeing the player return to his best.

Aubameyang's move to Barcelona from Arsenal was right for all parties

Aubameyang has written his name in the Gunners' history books.

The issues that plagued Aubameyang's final days at the Emirates Stadium were clear to see. He was not happy, Arteta was not content with the player's attitude and the club suffered.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

I miss you ⁦ Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang & they’re so glad he’s gone. Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games.I miss you ⁦ @Auba ⁩ . Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang & they’re so glad he’s gone. Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you ⁦@Auba⁩ . https://t.co/8ZsQzMLZWs

This was a player who had time and time again been the Gunners' savior. Aubameyang's performances in the side's FA Cup campaign in 2020 were instrumental in the side winning the cup. His relationship with Arteta back then was so perfect that the club gave him a huge bumper deal.

AUBA⚡️ @Auba

And we had good times that I will don’t forget 🏽 @piersmorgan Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy nowAnd we had good times that I will don’t forget @piersmorgan Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy now And we had good times that I will don’t forget 😁🙏🏽

However, following the contract renewal, the fan favorite's time at the club became plagued with injuries, unrest and bitterness. This is why the Gabonese striker's move to Barca benefitted all parties.

Barcelona gained the services of a proven goalscorer who as evident still has the talent to be a hit. Arsenal managed to reduce their wage bill, with Aubameyang's place at the club becoming untenable.

As for Aubameyang, he was afforded the opportunity to join one of Europe's top teams whilst knowing he had left a lasting legacy in north London.

