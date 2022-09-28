"I think that's an insult" - Gabby Agbonlahor advises Liverpool superstar to retire from international team after latest snub

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to retire from the England national team.

The pundit was infuriated by manager Gareth Southgate's decision to exclude the defender from his squad for the game against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday (September 26).

Alexander-Arnold has only featured once out of six Nations League encounters for the Three Lions. Southgate has largely preferred Reece James and Kieran Trippier over the Liverpool star.

The England boss even stated publicly that Trippier is an overall better full-back than Alexander-Arnold. He said (via GOAL):

"The other night [against Italy], we didn’t need the left-back cover but against Germany, we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all round game is ahead [of Trent]."

Revolted by Southgate's claims, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT:

"If I was Trent, I would retire from international duty if I don't get into the WC squad. I'd retire until a new manager took charge of England and give me the opportunity. Because what's the point of going away into these international breaks, you can stay with your club, rest and prepare yourself for Liverpool."

He continued:

"For Southgate to come out and say Trippier is all-round better than Trent, I think that's an insult. I do like Trippier but Trent is an all-round better player than Trippier. Walker and James, for me, are better than Trent but don't say Trippier."

"Come on, joke's over, Gareth. But it wouldn't surprise me if he did, we've seen players in the past retire from England when they weren't getting the opportunities."

Rio Ferdinand admonishes Chelsea legend for verdict on Liverpool star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lambasted Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf for his views on the Liverpool right-back.

Speaking to Le Journal du Dimanche, the former Blues centre-back labeled Alexander-Arnold a 'Championship level' defender while praising the full-back's offensive qualities alone.

In response to Leboeuf's verdict, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel FIVE:

"Are you winding me up? It's disrespectful, some people get too disrespectful. Leboeuf defensively wasn't the best, by the way, so he's got a cheek. When you look at Leboeuf you go, 'Unbelievable on the ball, defensively he's alright, gives you a chance.'"

He added:

"I was in team talks against him and our gaffer would go, 'He’s unbelievable on the ball, prepare for this.' You had to do a team talk on Lebouef, he was that good, ridiculous. But you would go, 'You get around him because he will give you a chance.' If he was good enough defensively, you wouldn't talk about his defensive frailties."

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League table and will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at home on October 1.

