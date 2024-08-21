"I think it’s a big season for them" - Ian Wright names 3 Arsenal players who have to 'bring more' to the table in the PL

Arsenal icon Ian Wright believes Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Reiss Nelson have to deliver this season. The retired striker feels the three stars need to up their game for Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

Jesus had a disappointing campaign last term amid injury issues and eventually lost his place in the starting XI to Kai Havertz. The Brazil international found the back of the net just four times in 27 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Martinelli had an underwhelming campaign as well, recording just six goals and four assists in 35 league appearances. The 23-year-old faced stern competition from Leandro Trossard, who impressed with his performances for the Gunners.

Speaking about the Brazilian duo on his podcast, Wright said (as quoted by Metro):

"Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have to bring more. They both had half-decent seasons, they’ve got to have more goals in them than what we saw last season. I think it’s a big season for them."

Talking about Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson, Wright added:

"For me, Reiss Nelson has a massive season coming up. We saw Saka come off the other day and Reiss Nelson needs to step into that and deliver. He’s been around the squad and the manager for long enough now. He needs to produce the performances."

Wright concluded:

"Our bench is going to be very important. If Reiss goes another season where he’s just in the wings, I don’t understand what that’s going to do for him and his career. This is a massive season for him and I really pray he can kick in and do something."

Arsenal will face Aston Villa next in the Premier League on Saturday, August 24.

"It’s a big worry" - Ian Wright urges Arsenal to sign Bukayo Saka backup this summer

The Gunners kick-started the 2024-25 campaign in stellar fashion, securing a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz grabbed the spotlight as the Arsenal duo combined for both goals.

After their victory, Wright pointed out the lack of backup Arsenal have for their big stars, Saka in particular. The pundit believes the England international will require a break at some point, creating the need for reinforcements.

The Englishman said (via TBR Football):

“Look at those guys, the main guys, Saka, Saliba, Rice, Gabriel, none of those guys got injured and it’s a big worry."

On Saka being subbed off during Arsenal's win over Wolves, Wright added:

“It was good to see Saka get taken off with 10 minutes to go. Obviously there are still signings to be made and some kind of cover for Saka would be helpful, because the levels he’s getting to and the amount of games he’s playing, at some stage he does need a break.”

Bukayo Saka has registered 227 appearances since his promotion to the Gunners' first team in 2019, scoring 59 goals and providing 54 assists.

