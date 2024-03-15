"I think it’s disgusting" - Pundit slams Arsenal man's decision to snub England call-up, says he shouldn't be considered for national team anymore

Former England manager Harry Redknapp has criticised Arsenal defender Ben White for not making himself available for international duty.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate recently announced his squad for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium next week. However, the Englishman revealed that White was not in the squad, as he was asked not to be selected.

It's pertinent to note that the 26-year-old hasn't turned up for The Three Lions since exiting the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to personal reasons. Southgate, though, has kept open the door for White should he be ready to play international football again.

Redknapp, though, reckons White shouldn't be considered for international duty again

"Gareth said the door was still open, but I think it should be slammed right in his," he told talkSPORT (via). "I’m sorry, you’ve had your opportunity and you don’t want to play for England? I think it’s disgusting. I can’t have it. If he doesn’t want to play, that’s fine, but he shouldn’t be considered anymore for England.

"He should be proud to play for his country, and if you don’t want to play, there will be plenty of other people who would give their right arm to play for England. If someone else comes in after Gareth (Southgate) and changes it, then fine, but if I’m Gareth, I’d be saying 'thanks very much, we won’t be bothering you again'."

Southgate's contract with England runs out at the end of the year.

How has Ben White fared for England and Arsenal?

Ben White has snubbed an international call-up.

Ben White has been a key player for Arsenal this season, contributing two goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old right-back has started 34 times for the Premier League leaders, who have also reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they take on Bayern Munich next month.

Overall, White has four goals and nine assists in 122 games across competitions for Arsenal since arriving in the 2021-22 season. However, the Englishman has only made four senior international appearances - all friendlies - for the Three Lions since his debut in 2021.

White hasn't played for England since a 3-0 friendly win over Cote d'Ivoire in March 2022.