“I think it’s fate” - Sergio Aguero predicts who will become Real Madrid coach after Carlo Ancelotti’s exit

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero believes Xabi Alonso will eventually replace Carlo Ancelotti as the Real Madrid head coach. The Italian is the most successful manager in Los Blancos' history, having won 15 trophies during his two stints.

However, Ancelotti is under pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu, following a mixed campaign this season. The reigning champions are out of the Champions League, lost the Supercopa de España final, and are trailing Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.

The Italian's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2026, and he is apparently wanted by Brazil. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have already identified Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Mirror, Aguero suggested that Alonso is destined to manage at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It’s not the first time that kind of rumor made the rounds, and Ancelotti stayed at the helm every time. I think what’s evident is that he’s a very skilled manager and his track record backs that up," Aguero said.

He continued:

“I feel like that’s going to happen eventually (Xavi Alonso taking over at Real Madrid). Not sure when. But for a player with his past in Madrid and the good work he put out at the Bundesliga, I think it’s fate."

Alonso won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Bayer Leverkusen last season. His team lost just one game — against Atalanta in the Europa League final — in the entire campaign.

What has Carlo Ancelotti said about his Real Madrid future?

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to continue with Real Madrid, despite the recent speculation regarding his future. Los Blancos are currently four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, with five games left in the season.

Speaking recently, Ancelotti insisted that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as possible.

“As I've always said, I love this job, I loved my first spell [from 2013 to 2015], I love this second spell [since 2021], and I want this to go as far as possible. One day when it ends, I'll be thankful and take my hat off to this club, that's all,” Ancelotti said.

Real Madrid have already lost twice to the Catalans this season, and face them once again in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26. Another defeat this weekend will only increase the pressure on the Italian manager.

