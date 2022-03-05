"I think it’s been great" - Mikel Arteta claims 24-year-old Arsenal defender is having a 'brilliant season'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently claimed that Ben White is having a brilliant season with the Gunners. Speaking to football.london, Areta praised the 24-year-old defender for handling the pressure that was mounting on him during his initial days as an Arsenal star.

Ahead of their PL tie with Watford, Mikel Arteta spoke about Ben White and how quickly he adapted to his new environment. The Arsenal manager went on to claim that the England international has done exactly what the club wanted him to do. Mikel Arteta said:

“He’s having a brilliant season. I think what he’s done, how quickly he’s adapted, how quickly he been able to handle it, with the pressure, with the number that he’s wearing, the price that we paid and what we demand him to do straight away at his age, I think it’s been great."

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 Ben White has just 1 yellow card from nearly 2000 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal🥶🥶



Rolls Royce🤩 Ben White has just 1 yellow card from nearly 2000 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal🥶🥶Rolls Royce🤩 https://t.co/5osr44SDjp

Ben White joined the Gunners last summer after the London club paid Brighton £50million to secure his services. There was a lot of talk around White as many were unsure whether he was worth what the Gunners paid to buy him. These doubts turned into concerns when the former Brighton star struggled during his first few games as an Arsenal star.

However, White handled the pressure extremely well and is now an important player in holding the Gunners' fort. The England international has formed a great pairing with Gabriel Magalhaes at the back and Arteta is reaping the rewards for trusting his players.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal closing in on a top-four spot in the Premier League

Arsenal are currently sixth in the PL points table with 45 points from 24 games. Manchester United, who are currently fourth in the points table, are just two points ahead of the Gunners but the Red Devils have played 27 games.

If the Gunners can win all their games in hand, then Mikel Arteta could well finish the season in a top-four spot.

AI @nonewthing And here we go again. Arsenal with an exhibition to take full charge of the Top 4 race. It can't be hidden anymore. They are not underdogs anymore. This side are a rising force. Without Ronaldo, without Sancho, without Kane, without the heavy embroidery of a certified star, And here we go again. Arsenal with an exhibition to take full charge of the Top 4 race. It can't be hidden anymore. They are not underdogs anymore. This side are a rising force. Without Ronaldo, without Sancho, without Kane, without the heavy embroidery of a certified star, https://t.co/kEjHrcph9u

The Gunners' upcoming tie in the Premier League will be against Watford at the Vicarage Road Stadium. Watford will come into the game after securing a valuable point against Manchester United.

Mikkel Arteta's men have been in fine form recently as the Gunners haven't lost a game in their last four Premier League fixtures. Arteta will be hoping to secure three points against Watford, which will give them a huge advantage in the race for a top-four finish.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar