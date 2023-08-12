“I think it’s very important” – Lisandro Martinez opens up on Manchester United mood inside dressing room ahead of Wolves clash

Lisandro Martinez has admitted that Manchester United players are 'hungry' for success ahead of their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 14 August.

Martinez was bought from Ajax for £57 million last summer and went on to displace Harry Maguire from the starting XI. He made 45 appearances across competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets as his team finished third in the Premier League.

They also reached the final of the FA Cup and went on to win the EFL Cup. Martinez and co. are driven to build on the 2022-23 campaign under Erik ten Hag and win important trophies.

Ahead of the game against Wolves at Old Trafford, the Argentina international was asked about the mood in the club's dressing room. He told United's official website, via Manchester Evening News:

"Well, I think when you look at this badge, you need to feel hungry. Motivation, you know, as this club demands everything, everything to win. So I think we have really good players and with a big mentality. I think it's very important. If you want to win, you need to be ready and sharper every day.

"I think the coach did an amazing job, he chose very well [new signings]. The players who are here, they are amazing and I think we are really happy with them. So we're looking forward to working together when the season starts and [hopefully to] win every game."

Martinez is expected to partner Raphael Varane at the heart of Manchester United's defense this season.

How Lisandro Martinez deals with criticism at Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez's fee brought with it added expectations at Manchester United. It hasn't always been smooth for him in Manchester.

The 1.75-meter tall centre-back has been questioned for his aerial prowess (or the lack of it) and if he is worthy to be a starting centre-back for the Red Devils. He played in both of his team's opening two league games last season, which they lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

But since then, Martinez has established himself as a pinned starter under Erik ten Hag, regularly impressing with his performances at the back. Asked how he deals with criticism, he told Remezcla last month:

"You can’t let what people are saying affect you, otherwise it starts to affect your game. The thing I did, and it might even help someone, if people out there are trying to make them feel like they can’t do something, which is what they were trying to make me feel, is to do therapy. Every time people ask me, I say therapy. Do therapy."

Martinez, 25, also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year.