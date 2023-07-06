"I think it’s the only league in the world that does this" - Inter Miami star slams MLS for 'strange' rule as Lionel Messi closes in on debut

As Lionel Messi closes in on his Inter Miami debut, Rodolfo Pizzaro could be one of the players to make way for the Argentina captain. Pizzaro is one of the club's Designated Players at the moment.

Being a Designated Player allows Pizzaro to earn more than the MLS' salary cap. However, the arrivals of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets could see the Mexican lose that position to make way for that duo.

Hence, the player looks likely to leave the Herons as he is currently in the final year of his contract. Speaking about the situation, Pizzaro said (via Mirror):

“I do think it’s hard, I have a contract. I didn’t know I could be traded anyways. It’s a bit strange. I think it’s the only league in the world that does this.”

Inter Miami recently appointed former Barcelona boss Gerardo "Tata" Martino as the new manager. Martino was also quizzed about the situation. He replied, saying (via Mirror):

“We know about his situation. There’s the (sporting) part of things, and then there are questions that have to do distinctly with the club’s leadership, in terms of his future."

Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami as a free agent as his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract has already expired. Sergio Busquets will also join Messi at the DRV PNK Stadium. Pizzaro, alongside club captain Gregore and attacker Leonardo Campana, is among the players who might have to make way.

Gerardo Martino spoke about Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets joining Inter Miami

Inter Miami are currently rock bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS table. Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets joining the club is a massive boost for them, to say the least.

However, there are doubts about whether the two Barcelona legends will operate at the peak of their powers for their new club. Tata Martino is confident as he recently said (via One Football):

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo yesterday, I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Apart from Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos have also been linked with a move to Inter Miami. Whether the new signings can bring a change in the club's fortune remains to be seen.

