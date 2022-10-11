“I think it’s normal to see these kind of problems between top players and top managers” – Fabrizio Romano on ‘broken’ relationship between Arteta and Aubameyang at Arsenal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has attempted to cool down the feud between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after their broken relationship returned to the headlines this week.

It is an open secret that the pair's relationship broke down at the Emirates prior to the striker's move to Barcelona during the last winter transfer window. Footage recently emerged online of Aubameyang criticizing Arteta for his inability to handle big players in the dressing room.

The striker has addressed the video on Twitter and admitted that he was angry after he left the north London outfit. Now, Fabrizio Romano has attempted to cool the situation by insisting that the duo still have respect for each other.

GOAL @goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blames Mikel Arteta for his Arsenal exit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blames Mikel Arteta for his Arsenal exit 😬 https://t.co/RrSbfRVSC5

The transfer guru wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

“I think it’s normal to see these kinds of problems between top players and top managers when things are not working. The relationship was broken in January last season but there’s respect between Arteta and Auba. And I’m told Auba has been an excellent professional with both Chelsea and Barca until now, there have never been any problems there."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🗣 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Mikel Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything." 🗣 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Mikel Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything." https://t.co/pLRLFukjeu

It goes without saying that Aubameyang was the star player at Arsenal prior to Arteta's appointment back in December 2019. Unfortunately, the duo fell out last year, which led to the tactician stripping the player of his captaincy and suspending him for several games.

The striker eventually decided to leave the Emirates Stadium and join Barcelona on a free transfer in January, where he reinvented himself. He earned a move back to the Premier League this summer, joining Chelsea on a deal worth €12 million.

What's next for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal?

The Gabonese will face his former club in the Premier League this season.

After earning an emphatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, Arsenal will now switch their focus to the Europa League. They will face Bodo/Glimt for the second time in the competition this season on Thursday (October 13).

Arteta's side will then lock horns with Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday (October 16).

