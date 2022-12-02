“I think it’s a strong point” - Rodrigo De Paul highlights how Australia can hurt Argentina in FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul recently revealed how underdogs Australia can hurt his country in their Round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash.

La Albiceleste will take on the Socceroos in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. While Argentina are the clear favorites for the match, De Paul was careful not to underestimate their opponents. He highlighted the pace of the Australian side as an aspect that could hurt Argentina.

He told the media:

"It will be a similar game to that of Poland where we will have the ball but they will have very fast players. The coverage will be important. When we are attacking, we also need to think about defending."

De Paul further added:

"I think they are a fast team. Focusing on the flank players, with tall players, tall center backs. And I think that we don't have to foul near the area. They have very fast players and I think it's a strong point when they are counter attacking."

Despite losing their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia, Argentina advanced as the winners of Group C. Australia, on the other hand, finished in second place in a difficult group D, which included Denmark and France.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni spoke about his team's preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Australia

Lionel Scaloni discussed his team's win against Poland and their preparations for the clash against Australia with the media. He said (viaSportstar):

“We are happy but shouldn’t be euphoric as it’s crazy that we are playing in two days and conditions are not great. We are not favourites, it was a tough group (C). But just because we won today we can’t be winners, We have watched few videos of Australia. From tomorrow, we will prepare thoroughly and analyse them.”

Scaloni further added that he wouldn't substitute Lionel Messi unless the superstar forward asks him to. Messi didn't come off in the game against Poland, even as other members of the squad like Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez were rested for the final minutes.

Scaloni said:

“I wouldn’t substitute (Lionel) Messi unless he tells me to. Substitutions worked well and we thought about collectively doing well. It’s good to know all 26 players can contribute. All the players deserve to be here, different players with different characteristics. We didn’t allow them to counter attack and that is our credit not their mistake.”

