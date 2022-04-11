"I think it’s a stupid choice" - Ruud Gullit slams 24-year-old Manchester United star for transfer decision

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has criticized Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek for joining Everton on loan. According to the former AC Milan man, Van de Beek cannot thrive in a team that 'does not play attacking football'.

Frustrated with the lack of opportunities in Manchester, the midfielder joined Everton on loan in the January transfer window. Unfortunately, the Dutchman has not had much luck at Everton as well. He has struggled to impose his authority in Everton’s system and has often cut a frustrating figure.

Last Saturday, Everton locked horns with the 24-year-old’s parent club Manchester United. The Netherlands international was ineligible for the game, and Gullit claimed that the Merseysiders didn’t miss him in their 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport (via FC Update), Gullit said:

“They (Everton) don’t miss (Van de Beek) that much. You can see it in the positions where he comes. He comes to get the ball in his own half. He shouldn’t have it there.

“The annoying thing for Donny is that he made the same mistake as Davy Klaassen. He is going to play for a team that does not play attacking football. Then you have nothing to do with these kind of guys. He (Klaassen) prefers to play a little more forward. That is also with Donny. He is very dependent on the team.”

He added that Van de Beek could revive his career under Manchester United managerial candidate Erik ten Hag next season.

The 59-year-old added:

“I think it’s a stupid choice. Maybe he will get through it again under Ten Hag, but you have to be able to play that football. Everton does not have those players, we have seen that by now.”

Van de Beek has played six matches for the Toffees this season and is yet to score or assist.

Van de Beek could be an asset for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

If reports are to be believed, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag could become the Red Devils’ next permanent manager. If that happens, Donny Van de Beek could return to Old Trafford and finally play the type of football that suits him best.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Erik ten Hag now close to deciding whether to become new Manchester United manager or not, contract must satisfy all of his demands, as per the reliable - Erik ten Hag now close to deciding whether to become new Manchester United manager or not, contract must satisfy all of his demands, as per the reliable @David_Ornstein 🚨 - Erik ten Hag now close to deciding whether to become new Manchester United manager or not, contract must satisfy all of his demands, as per the reliable @David_Ornstein. https://t.co/twnuVItj2x

At Ajax, the Netherlands international enjoyed an impressive spell under Ten Hag. Under his tutelage, the 24-year-old played 110 games, recording 32 goals and 29 assists. If the manager finds a way to fit him alongside Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United could have a dominant midfield duo on their hands next season.

