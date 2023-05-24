“I think it’s time to settle down and just focus and chill” – Arsenal forward speaks out on future 

Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules has confirmed he will begin talks with the club regarding his future soon. He wants to return fit for pre-season and then decide on his next step.

The 22-year-old has been on loan at Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town in recent years. He feels that he has moved further away from getting chances at the Emirates. The Englishman added that he is not the favorite to be taking a spot in the first team as Folarin Balogun has stolen the march.

Balogun, who recently picked the United States over England, has been in top form in Ligue 1 for Stade Reims. The on-loan striker has scored 20 goals in 35 league games. John-Jules believes Mikel Arteta will opt to keep Balogun in the first-team squad.

He told The Beautiful Game:

"I've got one year left on my contract at Arsenal. I've had five loans now and each one feels like you're getting further from the first team. That said, my boy [Folarin] Balogun is ripping it up on loan at the moment [at Reims] and I'd say he's getting closer. I guess everyone has their own path. Right now I'm just trying to get back fit for the start of pre-season."

Speaking about his future and his desire to settle in one team, be it Arsenal or otherwise, John-Jules said:

"Talks will have to happen at some point – whether I stay, go out on loan or leave on a permanent. I just want to settle somewhere, whether that's signing a new contract with Arsenal or going somewhere else on a permanent."

He added:

"I think it's time to settle down and just focus and chill instead of hopping from loan to loan. It's difficult and it's draining travelling to all these places.. Settling and focusing on one team would be ideal, whether that's Arsènal or somewhere else. I'm all ears. I want to hear every side and I will pick the best option for me."

John-Jules has scored three goals in 17 League One matches this season for Ipswich Town.

Arsenal looking to add more players in the summer

Arsenal are keen on bolstering their squad in the summer as they missed out on the Premier League title this season. They topped the league for 93% of the time but ended up slipping at the end and giving it away to Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to sign a midfielder and a center-back this summer, while a right-back is also a priority. Sky Sports have reported that Declan Rice is the main target, while Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan have also been linked.

In the attack, the Gunners have shown interest in Vitor Roque (Marca), Federico Chiesa (Football.London), Dusan Vlahovic (Football Insider), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Football Insider).

