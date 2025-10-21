"I think it’s the other way around" - Manchester United legend Nicky Butt claims club have let £80m signing down 

Nicky Butt has claimed that Manchester United have let Harry Maguire down over the years. He said that they haven't been able to sign a suitable partner for the Englishman.
The Red Devils signed Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 for a reported fee of £80 million. He is still the most expensive defender in world football. The centre-back has made 254 appearances for United, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists.
However, Maguire has also faced immense criticism during his time at Old Trafford. Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes the club have let him down. He said on The Good, The Bad and the Football podcast:
"Do you know what you were saying about never letting the club down, I think it’s the other way around, I think the club has let him down, if I’m honest. If you look at his best games they have always been for England, he’s had John Stones next to him, it’s like a Yin and Yang. If you look at all the best partnerships for Man United, Bruce – Pallister, totally different players, Vidic – Ferdinand, totally different players."
The former England midfielder added:
"With Harry, he’s going to that club and he’s never had a player next to him who can compliment him ever. Basically what Man United have tried to do over the years is try to play out for the back and they’re trying to get Harry on the ball and play out from the back like a Rio [Ferdinand] or John Stones, he just doesn’t have that in his locker.
"So I think the club have let him down with the partners he’s had next to him. And now he got his reward for all the crap he’s had for the last two or three years," he concluded.
Maguire was also made Manchester United's captain in January 2020 but was stripped of it in July 2023.
Harry Maguire opens up after scoring Manchester United's winner against Liverpool
The Red Devils beat arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, October 19. Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead in the second minute before Cody Gakpo equalized in the 78th minute. Harry Maguire then scored the winner in the 84th minute with a brilliant header.
After the game, Maguire asserted that Manchester United cannot get 'carried away' with the victory and need to continue to focus. He said (via manutd.com):
“We’ll not get carried away, because we know this club is not in a position to get carried away. We need to use this as motivation to reach levels that they’ve [Liverpool] reached in recent years, because that’s where this club should be at.
“In this club, it’ll mean a lot for this week, and then we’ve got Brighton at home next Saturday. We know that it’s a big win, and we’re going to get spoken about highly this week. The lads have got to remain calm-headed.”
The win marked Manchester United's first back-to-back wins in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim. They are ninth in the standings, two points behind third-placed Liverpool.