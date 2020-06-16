"I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world," says EPL great Steven Gerrard

Former EPL midfielder Steven Gerrard believes Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world.

Gerrard said there'd be no one prouder than him when Liverpool lift the EPL trophy.

Jurgen Klopp looks on with a smile ahead of the Champions League round-of-16 2nd leg match against ATM

Former EPL midfielder Steven Gerrard is a household name in Merseyside and England. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the game, the current Rangers manager's career at Liverpool spanned over 16 years for the first team.

He joined the EPL giants in 1989 as an eight-year-old, and went to don the armband like no one else was as worthy of it.

He played a total of 710 matches for the to-be EPL champions Liverpool, scoring an impressive 186 goals and collecting various collective and individual accolades along the way. His glorious trophy cabinet includes two FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League among other major honours.

Steven Gerrard has officially retired from professional football 😢



The man for the big occasion.



Here's Squawka Suggests. pic.twitter.com/U0UycJV36p — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2016

While Gerrard was a stalwart, a great leader and a big-match player for many years, he never managed to land the trophy he most desired - the EPL crown.

His side came close in 2013/14, but an infamous slip against Chelsea proved fatal for the skipper as Liverpool lost out on the EPL title to current holders Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the former EPL star understandably doesn't have any regrets, owing to his spectacular opulence.

"I'll be the proudest man on the planet," says EPL legend Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp is arguably EPL club Liverpool's most successful manager

The current crop of Liverpool players, however, are dreaming. And they are dreaming big. They bounced back to claim the Champions League trophy after a horrendous staging in the competition's final back in 2018, and are now well on course to lifting their first-ever EPL title in 30 years.

Speaking from the perspective of a faithful, Gerrard told the Athletic:

“For me, there will be a lot of relief. Being a fan for a lot of those years and being a player and coming ever so close, you know that this is the one that people have craved. I’m a fan now and I always will be until the day I go into a grave."

Claiming that there would be no one prouder than him, he continued:

"When they get it done and they lift that trophy, it will be 100 per cent happiness for me. I can’t wait for it. I’ll be the proudest man on the planet.”

Much like any other supporter or analyst, former EPL star Gerrard too, had many words of praise for German mastermind Jurgen Klopp. He opined:

“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world."

Klopp and Henderson are three wins away from the EPL crown

According to Gerrard, Klopp has taken Liverpool to the next level. There will undoubtedly be a big discussion on where to place Klopp among the best managers to have taken charge of the EPL powerhouse, but Gerrard feels the German is above all.

He concluded:

“To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years... For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”

Liverpool begin their hunt for the title against fierce rivals Everton in the EPL on June 21. They are within touching distance, as two wins are all that separate them and the EPL title.