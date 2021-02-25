"I think Klopp's job will be safe, but next year will be different" - Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson

Liverpool have found themselves in woeful form since the start of 2021, winning just 9 points out of the last 11 league games. They have slipped outside of the top 4, virtually eliminating the possibility of them defending the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp's tactics have been under scrutiny by the media following his team's performances since the turn of the year. Their defeat in the Merseyside derby last Saturday only added fuel to the fire.

Recently, former England and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson claimed that although Klopp will keep his job this season, next year could be a whole different story.

"I think Klopp's job will be safe, but next year will be different," Johnson said. "This season, you can't talk about sacking him because he's been unbelievable. But, unfortunately, at this level of football, things change quickly."

"I think his job will be absolutely fine for now but next season will be a different conversation. I think Liverpool will finish in the top four because they're too good not to be in it, but I can't see which other teams will miss out," Johnson added.

Following their defeats in the League Cup and the FA Cup and their poor form in the Premier League, the Reds' only shot at silverware is in the Champions League, where they are well-placed to reach the quarterfinals.

Liverpool's best chance of qualifying for Champions League football is a top 4 finish: Glen Johnson

David James (L) and Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson believes that although Liverpool have an outside chance to go all the way in the Champions League, their best shot at qualifying for next season's competition will come through their position in the league table.

"Chelsea will probably get in there, the two Manchester teams will be there and Leicester are flying at the moment. I think Liverpool will get it done, but it will be very tight," said Johnson.

"Winning the Champions League isn't Liverpool's best chance of European football right now because there are two or three teams that look unstoppable and Liverpool aren't the team that they were," Johnson added.

The Reds are 2-0 up in their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, who will travel to Anfield for the second leg. However, Johnson believes they must finish in the top 4 in the league.

"Their best chance is finishing in the top four. I think Liverpool are struggling without the fans there. They play with such a high pressure and intensity and it’s hard to maintain that level physically on your own. So when they're playing well, the crowd give them an extra 10 percent," said the Englishman.