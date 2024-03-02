“I think he lacks resolution and determination" - Pundit slams Manchester United star, claims he has been built up to be a player he is not

Premier League pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes people have a misconception about Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Speaking about the 26-year-old England international, Jordan told talkSPORT (via HITC):

"I think he lacks resolution and determination and application, and I do not think that he is as good a player as people have built him up to be, and I think that is also unfortunate because he is characterised in a way that he is a world-class footballer and he is not.”

Rashford has had a sub-par season for Manchester United in the 2023-24 campaign. He has registered five goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

Since his debut for United, eight years ago in February 2016, the United academy product has been seen as a potential leader at the club and an ardent Red Devil standout at Old Trafford. However, the constant ebb and flow in his form has been a cause for concern regarding Rashford.

There was renewed hope when he registered a career-high 30 goals last season. He also laid out 11 assists in 56 games overall across competitions. It appears to have been a false dawn, with Rashford once again struggling for form this season.

Andy Cole concerned about Manchester United's star midfielder Casemiro

With the Red Devils struggling to produce consistent results this season, there has been a series of players who have failed to repeat their heroics from last season. One such player is Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder played a crucial role in the previous campaign, registering seven goals and six assists in 53 games for the club. Casemiro has kept up with his scoring stats, registering five goals and two assists in 19 games.

However, his defensive game has declined and playing as a defensive midfielder, it has allowed opponents to whisk past him into United's defensive third regularly.

Criticizing the player, former Manchester United forward Andy Cole said:

"You have to be concerned because he was such a big influence last season. So if you’re such a big influence one season and then you’re struggling the next, then of course everybody’s going to ask questions. In football, you can never rest on your laurels because everybody’s always questioning everything."

Cole added:

"In his debut season for Manchester United, Casemiro was incredible and you would have expected the same level of performance from him this season. I don’t believe he’s the only Manchester United player whose performances have dipped, but people are questioning Casemiro’s performances because they expect so much more from him."

Casemiro was injured for much of the first half of the season, coming back to the team in January, earlier this year.

