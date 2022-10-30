"I think he'll leave" - Tim Sherwood believes Jurgen Klopp will quit Liverpool at the end of the season

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has claimed that Jurgen Klopp would depart Liverpool if he fails to guide the club to a UEFA Champions League spot this season.

The Reds have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Klopp, registering just four wins in 12 games so far. The club, who finished second with 92 points last campaign, are currently ninth in the table with just 16 points, five above the relegation zone.

After registering two back-to-back 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham United earlier this month, Liverpool have recently lost two successive matches in the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend and slumped to a 2-1 home defeat against Leeds United on Saturday (29 November).

"It's a brutal season for us because we've had injuries from first day and some players we've had to rush back". Jurgen Klopp: "That's the situation, we will work on solutions. It’s no excuse but we have the problem from the first day with injuries or half-fit players"."It's a brutal season for us because we've had injuries from first day and some players we've had to rush back". Jurgen Klopp: "That's the situation, we will work on solutions. It’s no excuse but we have the problem from the first day with injuries or half-fit players". 🔴 #LFC"It's a brutal season for us because we've had injuries from first day and some players we've had to rush back". https://t.co/Qce5dkAPJj

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday (via HITC), Sherwood shared his thoughts on Liverpool's season so far and the chances of Klopp staying on with the club. He said:

"If they don't finish in the top four, the manager will have to sit down with the hierarchy there and see if he has the motivation to carry on, but I don't think he'll be able to pick it up and go again. I think he'll leave [if they finish outside the top four]."

With two crucial forwards sidelined until the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a hapless defense on show, the Reds are currently a shadow of themselves. Moreover, first-team players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have failed to emulate their usual form in the ongoing campaign.

After playing a whopping 63 matches last campaign, the Merseyside outfit are also currently suffering from a severe case of fatigue. A lack of summer investment in crucial positions like center midfield and wide forward has also affected their fortunes this season.

2018-19: 97

2019-20: 99

2020-21: 69 [but Alisson scored]

2021-22: 92

2022-23: 51 [at current rate] Liverpool PL points2018-19: 972019-20: 992020-21: 69 [but Alisson scored]2021-22: 922022-23: 51 [at current rate]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's top-four chances after Leeds loss

During a post-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he was concerned about his team's chances of finishing in the top four this season. He said (via LFCTV):

"Yeah, that's actually not my main worry in the moment because there are a lot of other worries but yeah, of course. I am at least not that dumb that I don't know distances and I know who is up there, but you cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment."

Klopp rued his team's inability to win matches this season. He added:

"So, how I said, we have to fix that and we will see where we end up. We all know that everything is possible, or a lot of things are possible, but for that you have to win football games and we didn't do that often enough yet."

Liverpool will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their next Premier League game on Sunday (6 November). Prior to that, the club will host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (1 November).

