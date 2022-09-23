“I think they could be a lot closer than what people give them credit for” – Jamie Carragher makes bold Premier League title prediction about Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Arsenal’s performances this season, stating that they could be one of the contenders for the Premier League title.

Arsenal have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, winning six of their seven matches so far. With 18 points, they find themselves at the top of the league table, with defending champions Manchester City sitting two points behind them in second place.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Carragher lauded the Gunners for their strong performances, claiming that people have been wildly underplaying their chances of winning the league. The former Liverpool man said:

“If you watched Arsenal this season, they look like they could be title contenders. I've always been a huge fan of Mikel Arteta, I really like how brave he's been since last season with all the young players.”

Carragher also reserved special praise for Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba, claiming that the pair had changed the entire landscape of the club.

The former England international concluded by saying:

“But the signing of Jesus and Saliba at the back has completely changed the whole aspect of Arsenal right now and I think they could be a lot closer than what people give them credit for.”

Arteta’s men bagged a 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League (September 18) just before the international break. They return to action with a clash against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the English top flight on October 1.

Gabriel Jesus has been Arsenal’s standout player this season

At Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus often found himself on the fringes, struggling to cement his place in the team. Since his €52.2 million switch to the Emirates, he has emerged as an undisputed starter, and deservedly so.

The effervescent Brazil international has pitched in with important goals and assists over the course of the campaign. He has featured in seven Premier League games for his new employers, scoring four goals and claiming three assists.

In addition to popping up with crucial goal contributions, Jesus has regularly contributed to their build-up play. He has also pressed the opposition diligently and helped out at the back when needed.

