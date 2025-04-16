"I think Madrid will show their level" - Ex-Manchester United star Antonio Valencia speaks up about Real Madrid's UCL comeback against Arsenal 

Former Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia reckons Real Madrid could come back from 3-0 down to beat Arsenal on Wednesday, April 16. These two teams meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos did not enjoy the best outing at the Emirates Stadium on April 08, where Declan Rice's brace and Mikel Merino's goal put the Gunners in a good position. However, Valencia is of the opinion that a comeback is indeed possible and told MARCA ahead of the second leg (via @MadridXtra):

"Real Madrid are used to and have played this kind of game in recent years and gave it their all. I think Madrid will show their level."

Real Madrid have indeed played in some tough moments in this competition, earning them 15 titles. Meanwhile, the Gunners are yet to win their first UEFA Champions League trophy.

Arsenal go into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, April 12. Mikel Arteta heavily rotated the squad from the Gunners' previous match against Los Blancos for this fixture.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's team defeated Alaves 1-0 in La Liga on Sunday, April 13, to ensure that the gap remains at four points to Barcelona at the top.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to go 'toe-to-toe' with Real Madrid in second leg

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is of the opinion that Arsenal must not sit back in their second-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid.

Ferdinand claims it could be dangerous to sit back, having witnessed comebacks of this nature in previous editions. The former Manchester United man said on his podcast (via Metro):

"How is Mikel Arteta going to prepare this team to approach this game? I think that is going to be one of the key factors in this game."

He added:

"Does he go out there and go, 'Let’s be defensive, let’s protect, let’s just sit and hold what we’ve got', or does he go, 'You know what? Let’s take it to them because if we score they’ve got to get four! They’ve got to score five to beat us and when have we conceded five?'… that’s what I’d do."

"I’d go out there and go, 'Listen, let’s go, toe to toe!'"

Arsenal are still without key players like Kai Havretz and central defender Gabriel. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will miss Eduardo Camavinga through suspension and others including, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal through injury.

