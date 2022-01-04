"I think he was making up systems" - Jamie Redknapp feels 'poor' Manchester United lack an identity under Ralf Rangnick

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie Redknapp feels Manchester United lack an identity under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils lost their first game under Rangnick on Monday when they were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at Old Trafford.

The scoreline was perhaps not indicative enough of how much control Wolves had in the game as Manchester United struggled to match Bruno Lage’s side.

Despite changing his 4-2-2-2 system in the second half, Rangnick’s side struggled in the second half apart from a brief 15-minute spell where they hit the bar.

Redknapp has explained that Manchester United lack identity under the German and he may not have the right players to make his preferred formation work:

"They were playing a side so devoid of confidence, of ideas, of how to play, the system - we talk about managers coming into the game and Rangnick came in with this famed 4-2-2-2 system. It doesn't work if you don't have the right players. You have to play the right system. Then he went to a three at the back, a 4-4-2, and at the end I think he was making up systems.

“There was no real identity of how they were trying to play. The Watford performance was a real low, but I'm sure the United fans thought at least they were good going forward. There was nothing today.

"When you watch Man City and the best teams, they have control of the midfield. United never had that. Never once did they play passes to each other, or have an ability to take the sting out of the game, they were so poor today," Redknapp said.

Manchester United yet to click under Ralf Rangnick

The German said in his post-match interview that Manchester United have a lot of areas to improve on.

After a COVID-19 disrupted break, Manchester United and Rangnick will have to get back to the drawing board to improve tactically.

Rangnick’s teams are known for his pressing, but they barely looked like a cohesive pressing team against Wolves on Monday.

The defeat against Wolves leaves Manchester United four points behind Arsenal, who occupy fourth spot in the league table. Manchester United do have a game in hand over the Gunners and will need to bounce back quickly if they are to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

