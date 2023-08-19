“I think Manchester United are the new Spurs” – Roy Keane offers savage response as Red Devils suffer 2-0 defeat at Tottenham

Roy Keane was not pleased with Manchester United's performance in their 2-0 Premier League loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).

The Red Devils put up a good fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, matching Spurs' tally of six shots on target. Their xG (expected goals) of 1.99 was also superior to the visitors' 1.80 (h/t FotMob).

Tottenham, though, made their phases of dominance count with two second-half goals. The first goal came four minutes into the second half when Dejan Kulusevski's cross was deflected into eventual goal-scorer Pape Matar Sarr's feet.

Martinez was unfortunate once again in the 83rd minute when he deflected Ben Davies' scuffed shot past Andre Onana. An incensed Keane said on Sky Sports (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I think Manchester United are the new Spurs. Desperate. The biggest insult. … I always think about teams that can’t do it away from home or players who aren't up for it away from home.

"They're a good team. They fancy it when their home fans are in front of them. They get that support and energy. United go away today; second-half they’re weak, no leadership, bad goals given away. Spurs were lovely; all credit to them, but it's easy to play against United."

Manchester United recorded a rather fortuitous 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 24 in their league opener. Wolves held their own against the 20-time first-division champions and had a seemingly vaild shout for a penalty denied in stoppage time.

Erik ten Hag points where Manchester United can improve after Tottenham loss

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United should be patient instead of rushing the ball when they go behind.

Ten Hag wasn't happy with the first goal Tottenham scored but wants his team to react better (h/t Metro):

"The start of the second half was not good. It was totally unnecessary to concede the first goal, and from that moment on, it’s the meaning of the first goal.

"But we didn’t collapse, but we didn’t score. You have to keep composed and keep going. We have to keep working the ball instead of going to rush."

Manchester United's next task is a home league game against Nottingham Forest on August 26. Fans can take respite in the fact that new signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to play due to a back injury.

The 20-year-old Dane is not expected back till at least September (h/t M.E.N), but he's expected to be the starting striker.