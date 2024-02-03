"I don't think" – Mark Lawrenson claims Jurgen Klopp is not better than former Liverpool manager

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is not better than ex-Reds manager Kenny Dalglish in terms of his legacy.

Klopp, who joined the Merseyside outfit in October 2015, is set to leave his team at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He has helped them lift seven trophies, including one UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019 and a Premier League title in 2020.

Speaking to British betting website Paddy Power, Lawrenson shared his two cents on the German tactician's tenure at Anfield. He said (h/t DAZN):

"Jurgen Klopp is up there with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. Nine years ago, when you took the job, if someone said that he would still be there after nine years, you would've said no chance – it's the Premier League. At the top, if you lose three or four games, your P45 arrives with your next pay slip."

Comparing Klopp with his ex-teammate Dalglish, Lawrenson added:

"He's been a different kind of manager, but I'd put him alongside Bill Shankly, Kenny Dalglish and Bob Paisley. He'll get a statue – he is some manager. I don't think Jurgen Klopp will go down as greater than Kenny Dalglish – there's a reason why he's called King Kenny. Klopp has earned the right to decide when he leaves, and I think this is a really great way of doing it."

Dalglish, who played for Liverpool between 1977 and 1990, helped his former club win a total of 11 trophies across two spells as their manager. He relished a brilliant 60.9% win rate, registering 187 wins, 78 draws and 42 losses in 307 games across all competitions.

Klopp, on the other hand, is currently enjoying a 62.2% win rate after coaching the club in 466 overall matches. He has guided his players to 290 wins, 96 draws and 80 losses in all competitions for Liverpool so far.

Mark Lawrenson backs Arsenal to beat his former club Liverpool in upcoming contest

In his column for the Paddy Power, Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-1 win for hosts Arsenal in their Premier League contest against the Reds on Sunday (February 4). He wrote:

"For once, I'm going to go against Liverpool, I think Arsenal might beat them. They just seem to have got their mojo back a little bit and Gabriel Jesus is starting to look a player again. Liverpool rolled them over in the FA Cup [with a 2-0 loss] the other day but, in all honesty, Arsenal should have been two or three up in the first 20 minutes. I'm going for Arsenal to win, though it hurts me to say it!"

Liverpool, who are on an 11-game unbeaten streak, are currently atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 51 points from 22 outings. Arsenal, meanwhile, are third with 46 points from 22 matches as well.

As for the head-to-head record, the Reds have recorded six wins, three draws and two losses in their last 11 games against Arsenal.

