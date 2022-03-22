“I think the move is a possibility if Arsenal get fourth” – Glen Johnson feels Gunners should look to snap up player who is ‘running the show’ in Premier League

Former defender Glen Johnson has urged Arsenal to pursue Philippe Coutinho in the summer. The Brazilian is currently on loan from Barcelona at Aston Villa and has been a huge success since his January move.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Johnson was asked about Arsenal's rumoured interest in trying to pip Aston Villa to permanently sign Coutinho in the summer. The former Liverpool man said that if the Gunners secure 4th in the Premier League, it would be a smart decision to pursue the Brazilian, despite the depth they have in his postion. He said:

“If Arsenal got the chance to sign him then they need to sign him. He would be the best number ten they’ve got without a shadow of a doubt. I think the move is a possibility if Arsenal get fourth. I should be Coutinho’s agent as I’ll never stop singing his praises. When this player enjoys his football then he’s got all sorts in his locker. He’s come to the hardest league in the world, into a team that was struggling and he’s running the show.”

Arsenal have Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe who are currently battling it out for the number 10 role at the club. The duo have been impressive so far this season, but Johnson believes Coutinho will be an upgrade at that position.

The Brazilian has been excellent for Aston Villa since his loan-move in January and has scored four goals and provided three assists in his 10 league appearances so far. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will try and sign him in the summer.

"It is what it is" - Gerrard on clubs like Arsenal being interested in signing Coutinho

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was full of praise for Coutinho and is not surprised that other teams are interested in signing the Brazilian following his performances in the league.

Speaking ahead of Aston Villa's 1-0 loss against Arsenal at the weekend, Gerrard said:

“There were a lot of eyebrows raised but I think we have got him moving in a good way. I want him to play at a level where he is impressing everyone that watches him. That was always going to be the case if we got him moving and got him to the place and level where we all know he can be. I take it more as a compliment about where he is at and the performance and numbers that he is putting in his game. If that brings a lot more interest to the table, it is what it is. The opposite to that, is he doesn’t play well and people think he can’t get to the level and no-one is speaking about him. I would probably rather be in the position I am sitting in right now.”

