"I think there's a natural progression" - Pundit backs Arsenal to win the Premier League next season

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will eventually win the Premier League as it is the natural progression of their development. The former Crystal Palace owner believes the north London side will eventually best Manchester City after finishing second behind the Cityzens twice.

The Gunners lost the title by five points in the 2022/23 season and cut down the deficity to two points in the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan said:

"Yeah, I've sort of put my colours to the mast, I think Arsenal will win the Premier League, I think there's a natural progression. I do because I think it's a natural progression. I think ultimately you've gone from 84 points to 89 points."

The pundit added:

"You look at the weaknesses and you go, 'We've got a Champions League campaign which we were moderately successful in so we've proven that we've got a squad that's capable of competing on two fronts.' A couple of improvements, the manager's involvement, a couple of tactical decisions they got wrong in games against Aston Villa and over the Christmas period, and they're in business."

Arsenal will hope they can live up to Jordan's prediction and finally claim the Premier League title after over two decades. Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen his side this summer, knowing that they are just a few tweaks away from besting Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's rallying cry after receiving Best Premier League Coach Award

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issued a rallying call to the club's fans and players after he pipped Pep Guardiola to the Best Premier League Coach award at the Globe Soccer Awards. The Spanish manager came close to securing the league title again this season but saw his team miss out on the final day.

After he received his award, Arteta was asked what the fans should expect from him next season. The Spaniard emphatically replied:

"Win. Win, win and win. That’s what we want. We've been through a few years right now, we have a team that is full of enthusiasm and so hungry to win trophies. We know the competition, but we believe we can do it. So we are going to give it a real go."

Arsenal will hope they can end their two-decade wait for the Premier League next season. Their first order of business will be to extend Mikel Arteta's contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2025.