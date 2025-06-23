"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation" - Xabi Alonso wants Real Madrid star to be more 'decisive' after recent performance

Xabi Alonso has admitted he wants more defensive contributions from Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid. The manager admitted that the Brazilian has an unpredictable style of play, and that sets him apart from the others.

Ad

Alonso told the media that Vinicius Jr needs to drop deeper to connect with his teammates. He hinted that the Real Madrid star doesn't need to be reminded of it and has already been told what he needs to do. He said via GOAL:

"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation. He's fine, but we all want to push him to be decisive, as he has been on many occasions. He has that unpredictable style of play that sets him apart. When he manages to connect with his essence on the pitch, it's crucial."

Ad

Trending

Vinicius Jr has not scored in the two FIFA Club World Cup matches so far. He has started both matches under Xabi Alonso, but is still looking to get on the scoresheet.

Al Hilal comments on rumors of signing Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has claimed that he is confident of luring any player they want to the Saudi Pro League. However, he said that there have been no negotiations with the Real Madrid star so far.

Ad

Calzada said to El Larguero that agents have been using the Saudi Pro League to get better offers for their clients and said:

"In the case of Vinicius, there has been no contact with us directly. The La Liga CEO did mention talks in an interview, but I don't know anything more. Agents often use these rumours to push new contracts or transfers. The moment we're in allows us to consider any player, and I wouldn't be surprised by any player coming here, including Vinicius."

Ad

Caldaza added that when they want a player, their priority is to ensure that the player believes in the project and not moves for the money. He said:

"When we want a player, we don't think about whether he wants to come or not. We go all in because we believe in the project, not just the money. Cristiano Ronaldo coming surprised many, but nothing should surprise us now."

Vinicius Jr has been in contract talks with Real Madrid and is yet to sign a new deal. The Brazilian is keen on staying but has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More