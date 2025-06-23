"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation" - Xabi Alonso wants Real Madrid star to be more 'decisive' after recent performance

Xabi Alonso has admitted he wants more defensive contributions from Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid. The manager admitted that the Brazilian has an unpredictable style of play, and that sets him apart from the others.
Alonso told the media that Vinicius Jr needs to drop deeper to connect with his teammates. He hinted that the Real Madrid star doesn't need to be reminded of it and has already been told what he needs to do. He said via GOAL:
"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation. He's fine, but we all want to push him to be decisive, as he has been on many occasions. He has that unpredictable style of play that sets him apart. When he manages to connect with his essence on the pitch, it's crucial."
Vinicius Jr has not scored in the two FIFA Club World Cup matches so far. He has started both matches under Xabi Alonso, but is still looking to get on the scoresheet.
Al Hilal comments on rumors of signing Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid
Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has claimed that he is confident of luring any player they want to the Saudi Pro League. However, he said that there have been no negotiations with the Real Madrid star so far.
Calzada said to El Larguero that agents have been using the Saudi Pro League to get better offers for their clients and said:
"In the case of Vinicius, there has been no contact with us directly. The La Liga CEO did mention talks in an interview, but I don't know anything more. Agents often use these rumours to push new contracts or transfers. The moment we're in allows us to consider any player, and I wouldn't be surprised by any player coming here, including Vinicius."
Caldaza added that when they want a player, their priority is to ensure that the player believes in the project and not moves for the money. He said:
"When we want a player, we don't think about whether he wants to come or not. We go all in because we believe in the project, not just the money. Cristiano Ronaldo coming surprised many, but nothing should surprise us now."
Vinicius Jr has been in contract talks with Real Madrid and is yet to sign a new deal. The Brazilian is keen on staying but has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.