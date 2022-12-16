"I think he needs to be shown some respect" - Totti jumps to the defence of former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Italy and AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has come to the defense of Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo, asking the football world to show 'some respect' to the former Manchester United striker.

The former Italian forward stated that the way Ronaldo has been treated over the last few months reminded him of the twilight years of his professional career.

Speaking on the Twitch channel Bepi TV, Totti said:

“When you look at the last few months that Ronaldo has had, it seems like reliving my own experience. I think he needs to be shown some respect. I know what it feels like to be shoved to one side when you were at the apex.”

Totti began his professional career at AS Roma and finished it at the Stadio Olimpico in 2017. He scored 307 goals and provided 206 assists in 785 appearances in a glorious 24-year-long career with the Italian club.

The forward had to retire against his wishes as then-manager Roma Luciano Spalletti decided not to offer him a new contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had a major fallout with Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the 2022-23 season. In just one year, Ronaldo went from being United's top scorer to sitting on the bench for the majority of matches. This left him frustrated with dwindling opportunities in the starting XI.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys



Lost his newborn son.

Dropped by Erik ten Hag in Premier League.

Left beloved Man United.

Dropped by Fernando Santos for Portugal.

Knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco.



Cristiano Ronaldo in the last few months:

Lost his newborn son.

Dropped by Erik ten Hag in Premier League.

Left beloved Man United.

Dropped by Fernando Santos for Portugal.

Knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco.

Life hasn't been easy on him lately..

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo released an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, the Portuguese took at the United hierarchy, Ten Hag, and even former teammates Gary Neille and Wayne Rooney.

Soon after the interview, Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement, making him a free agent ahead of the winter transfer window.

The former Real Madrid star failed to impress with the Portugal national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and A Selecao eventually bowed out of the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid fans demand re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo to complete the 'last dance' of one of their biggest-ever superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted arriving at the Real Madrid training facility Valdebebas for the second consecutive day after Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

Real Madrid fans lined up the streets of the training facility to get a glimpse of one of their biggest-ever superstars, who took the club to new heights during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Out of respect for their legend fans want Los Blancos to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter transfer window to complete the 'last dance', honoring his glorious career in the Spanish capital.

Here are some interesting fan reactions from the Real Madrid fans:

