"I think it's a no-brainer because United are in a hole"- Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke recommends 26-year-old star to solve striker issues

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has claimed that signing Victor Osimhen would be a no-brainer for the Red Devils this summer. He reckons that United are currently in a hole and the Nigerian could help pull the club out of it.
In a discussion with Instant Casino, Yorke encouraged his former club to sign Osimhen. He said (via GOAL):
"You can see why they have signed young players for their potential like Rasmus Hojlund, but United need more than that. They have made too many mistakes and are paying for it. Can Osimhen handle the pressure? Well, it can't get any worse."
He added:
"He's been around for a while now, he's a senior player and he's scored wherever he's been. The expectation of coming to Manchester United now, it's something that will give him another challenge to achieve. I think signing Osimhen is a no brainer. I think it's a no-brainer because United are in a hole and they need to get out of it."
Numerous pundits and some Red Devils players like Bruno Fernandes have lamented about United's struggle to convert chances this term. This has led to concerns regarding the recruitment strategy at Old Trafford.
While a drastic attacking modification is anticipated in the summer, Manchester United have been advised to go for the Nigerian. Osimhen has scored loads of goals at multiple clubs.
He has bagged 33 goals and eight assists in 38 outings across competitions for Galatasaray this season. As a striker with a decent amount of explosive power and finishing, his presence could restructure and intensify Manchester United's frontline.
His loan at Galatasaray runs till this summer, and United could negotiate and sign him from Napoli.
"I feel embarassed when looking at the Premier League table" - says Manchester United manager
Ruben Amorim has disclosed that he feels terrible when staring at United's place in the Premier League table. The Portuguese added that it wouldn't matter if United wins the UEFA Europa League, as their dilemmas are way bigger.
After the 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Sunday, May 11, Amorim said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
"I feel embarassed when looking at the Premier League table. For me it doesn't matter if we win the Europa League because the problems are much bigger than that."
United have been beaten 17 times in 36 league outings this term. They are ranked 16th in the standings with just 39 points from 36 encounters.