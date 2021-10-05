"I think that was one big positive from the match" - Gary Neville praises Manchester United star for performance against Everton

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has praised Jadon Sancho for his cameo in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Sancho came on as a second-half substitute and saw 33 minutes of action, where he put in an impressive performance. But he has largely struggled to come to terms with the speed and physicality of the Premier League, and the high expectations at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville, though, believes Sancho's performance was one of the 'positives' for United in their disappointing draw with Everton.

"You come away from that game, and everyone was disappointed, but I thought Jadon Sancho gave his best 20-minute performance in a Manchester United shirt," Gary Nevilla told his Sky Sports podcast.

"I thought that was the one big positive from the match. Sancho got on the pitch after a difficult start, and I think Man Utd fans are still working him out, and still getting to know him, and he's still working out Man Utd."

Jadon Sancho arrived at Manchester United in a deal worth £73 million from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The winger was one of the biggest prospects in Europe before his move to Old Trafford.

Sancho is yet to register a goal or an assist in his first nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, though. Nevertheless, the England international is likely to be given time to settle into the Premier League.

The likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner struggled to adapt to the English game last season after arriving from the Bundesliga to join Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho has been overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Manchester United in terms of publicity - Gary Neville

Manchester United vs Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Gary Neville thinks Jadon Sancho has become 'anonymous' at Old Trafford despite his big-money move. That is because of the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

"He's a £70 million signing, but he has been overtaken by Varane and Ronaldo in terms of the publicity and furore. He's almost slipped into the club and been a little anonymous in the first few weeks; he's probably frustrated," said Neville.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane made an instant impact on their arrival at United. While Ronaldo scored a brace on his second United debut, Varane notched up an assist in his first game for United. Both players have been standout performers for United this season.

