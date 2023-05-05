"I think this one will be close" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for West Ham vs Manchester United

Chris Sutton predicted that Manchester United will defeat West Ham United by a scoreline of 2-1. The Red Devils will take on the Hammers in a Premier League away clash on May 7.

United enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 4. West Ham, meanwhile, were defeated 3-0 by Manchester City in their previous game.

Sutton shared his elaborate prediction for the match, writing for BBC:

"Things can change but, right now, I think West Ham need a point to stay up. That would put them six points above Everton, and the Hammers have a much better goal difference."

He added:

"They won't get it here, though. Manchester United's squad has been stretched by injuries but they still have some real quality, especially on the counter-attack, and they are not going to blow up completely."

Sutton concluded:

"Instead, United are finding a way to win games, which is testament to their manager Erik ten Hag. You would never accuse them of being overly convincing, though, which is why I think this one will be close."

Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the league table with 63 points on the board from 33 matches. West Ham, meanwhile, are 15th with 34 points from 34 games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about bouncing back from defeat

Manchester United were defeated by a scoreline of 1-0 in their latest Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. Alexis Mac Allister scored the only goal of the game via a last-ditch penalty.

As ten Hag's side prepare to face West Ham in a second straight Premier League away match, the Dutch manager was quizzed about his plans of helping the team bounce back.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester United's website):

“Every time this season when we have had a defeat, we bounce back. So, I count on my players and my team to do it again. So, there is no time to stay in this [mood]. We go to the game against West Ham United, and we will all focus on that. We will prepare them, we make a good plan."

"The players have to take responsibility and they will do, I count on that. They have to do it and they can do it, because we have the evidence this season that every time we had a disappointment, they bounce back.”

Manchester United still look well on course to make the top four despite their defeat against Brighton.

