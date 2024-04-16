Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott wants Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to be a part of England's squad for EURO 2024.

Rashford, 26, has struggled to find form this season under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The academy graduate has managed seven Premier League goals in 31 games this season, and his goalscoring form in other competitions is just as sub-par.

It comes after the previous season where Rashford scored 30 goals across competitions while playing on the left flank. With Gareth Southgate set to pick his 23-man England squad ahead of the EUROs, Rashford will hope to regain his form for the Red Devils.

While his call-up may look unlikely, based on his poor form in front of goal, Theo Walcott believes the Manchester United winger has a part to play under Southgate.

The former Arsenal man was asked if he would bring Rashford into the squad if he had the choice, and Walcott answered positively, telling TalkSPORT (via TBR Football):

“Yes, I would. I think people forget what Rashford’s done in an England shirt, and for Man United. He has had some fantastic moments. On the big stage, that’s when your best players, you need to trust them and I think he’s someone who should be in the England team."

Marcus Rashford has 60 caps for England, having played in recent tournaments with the side. However, his goalscoring output for the Three Lions isn't impressive, as he has scored only 17 goals.

Erik ten Hag refuses to entertain any offers for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Rashford might not be in top form this season, but his blistering form last season saw the forward get rewarded with a five-year contract at Old Trafford. The downturn in his form has led to rumours regarding a potential sake in the works for the academy graduate.

However, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the forward is not going anywhere this summer (via The Guardian)

“We didn’t re-sign him last season for (five) years with the intention to sell him, no. He should be part of this project, so that is not a subject we talk about."

However, Ten Hag will look forward to improved form from his winger as the season approaches its end.

